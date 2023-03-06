Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital [Image 5 of 7]

    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dugan Flynn 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    Cdr. Jon Quimby, USS Montana (SSN 794) commanding officer, gifts the USS Montana commissioning pennant to Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras (R-MT) at the Montana state capital building in Helena. Quimby and other Sailors were invited to visit the state capital and meet with local leadership, state legislature and military personnel. REDCOM NW provides full-time support of the Navy Reserve, by managing 16 Navy Reserve Centers (NRC) across 11 states, supporting more than 4,000 drilling Navy Reservist.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 19:38
    Photo ID: 7685609
    VIRIN: 230309-N-EZ913-0125
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Dugan Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital
    Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Montana
    REDCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT