Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital

Cdr. Jon Quimby, USS Montana (SSN 794) commanding officer, gifts the USS Montana commissioning pennant to Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras (R-MT) at the Montana state capital building in Helena. Quimby and other Sailors were invited to visit the state capital and meet with local leadership, state legislature and military personnel. REDCOM NW provides full-time support of the Navy Reserve, by managing 16 Navy Reserve Centers (NRC) across 11 states, supporting more than 4,000 drilling Navy Reservist.

