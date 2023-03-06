U.S. Navy Band performs in Reno

Veterans stand during the playing of “Armed Forces Medley” at the University of Nevada, in Reno, Nev., during the U.S. Navy Band’s concert on its 2023 national tour. Reno was one of 16 cities chosen to host the band on its 2023 national tour covering six states and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

