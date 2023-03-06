Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Reno [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band performs in Reno

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Van Dyne 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Veterans stand during the playing of “Armed Forces Medley” at the University of Nevada, in Reno, Nev., during the U.S. Navy Band’s concert on its 2023 national tour. Reno was one of 16 cities chosen to host the band on its 2023 national tour covering six states and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

