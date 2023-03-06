Navy Band CO returns home for public concert

Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., commanding officer of the United States Navy Band conducts the ensemble in his hometown and at his alma mater, the University of Nevada. Reno was one of 16 cities chosen to host the band on its 2023 national tour covering six states and 3200 miles. National tours allow the U.S. Navy Band to connect Americans across the country to their Navy, inspire young people to follow in their path of service, and honor veterans with musical tributes at every performance.

