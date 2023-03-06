Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Todd M. Simmons, former Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air University, speaks to 56th Fighter Wing Airmen about building resiliency and leadership qualities, March 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Simmons emphasized the significance of establishing ambitious personal objectives and nurturing trust in relationships as pivotal steps towards consistent growth in all aspects of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7685382
    VIRIN: 230316-F-RL243-1227
    Resolution: 5808x3630
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen
    Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen
    Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT