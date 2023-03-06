A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during a rappel training exercise, March 15, 2023. Rappel training is an annual requirement designed to ensure soldiers can carry out aeromedical evacuation at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7685380
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-IA158-1597
|Resolution:
|6157x4105
|Size:
|11.03 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army reserve conduct rappel training onboard a UH-60 Blackhawk [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
