    Army reserve conduct rappel training onboard a UH-60 Blackhawk [Image 5 of 7]

    Army reserve conduct rappel training onboard a UH-60 Blackhawk

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, prepares for take off during a rappel training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 15, 2023. Rappel training is an annual requirement designed to ensure soldiers can carry out aeromedical evacuation at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:47
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army reserve conduct rappel training onboard a UH-60 Blackhawk [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    aeromedical
    MacDill
    Army Reserve
    UH-60
    repel training
    rappel training

