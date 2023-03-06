Todd Simmons speaks to Luke Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Todd M. Simmons, former Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air University, speaks to 56th Fighter Wing Airmen about building resiliency and leadership qualities, March 16, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Simmons emphasized the significance of establishing ambitious personal objectives and nurturing trust in relationships as pivotal steps towards consistent growth in all aspects of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Mason Hargrove)

