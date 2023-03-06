U.S. Air Force Capt. David McLellan, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard director of operations, and cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachments 295 and 290 observe a demonstration by the Honor Guard during a base tour, March 13, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The cadets from University of Louisville and University of Kentucky toured the U.S. Air Force Band Museum and U.S Air Force Honor Guard campus, discussed the units within the 11th Force Support Squadron, and engaged with a panel of company grade officers from JBAB. The tour was an opportunity for the cadets to get a glimpse of daily life in the Air Force and the variety of Air Force specialties available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:24 Photo ID: 7684867 VIRIN: 230313-F-XM548-1001 Resolution: 5337x3551 Size: 2.16 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC cadets tour JBAB, by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.