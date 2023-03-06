Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets tour JBAB

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David McLellan, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard director of operations, and cadets from Air Force ROTC Detachments 295 and 290 observe a demonstration by the Honor Guard during a base tour, March 13, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The cadets from University of Louisville and University of Kentucky toured the U.S. Air Force Band Museum and U.S Air Force Honor Guard campus, discussed the units within the 11th Force Support Squadron, and engaged with a panel of company grade officers from JBAB. The tour was an opportunity for the cadets to get a glimpse of daily life in the Air Force and the variety of Air Force specialties available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    This work, ROTC cadets tour JBAB, by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    JBAB
    Base Tour
    11th Wing

