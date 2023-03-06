Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Taxis In

    SELFRIDGE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II of the 107th Fighter Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, taxis after a training sortie from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, on March 14, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tom Demerly)

    This work, A-10 Taxis In, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    107th Fighter Squadron

