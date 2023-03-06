A tour group including Japanese students from Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, and local students from POLYTECH High School, pose for a photo outside a C-5M Super Galaxy during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2023. Since 2000, the state of Delaware and Dover AFB have maintained a strong partnership with the prefecture of Miyagi delegates. Delaware and Miyagi are sister states that foster business, education and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7684771
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-QD077-1527
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB, city of Dover partner to host Japanese students [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
