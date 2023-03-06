Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB, city of Dover partner to host Japanese students [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover AFB, city of Dover partner to host Japanese students

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A tour group including Japanese students from Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, and local students from POLYTECH High School, pose for a photo outside a C-5M Super Galaxy during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2023. Since 2000, the state of Delaware and Dover AFB have maintained a strong partnership with the prefecture of Miyagi delegates. Delaware and Miyagi are sister states that foster business, education and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    TAGS

    Japan
    Dover AFB
    Miyagi
    student visit

