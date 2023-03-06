Airmen and Guardians from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, partner with recruiters from the 317th and 350th Recruiting Squadrons to engage with Bowie State University students during a Project Quesada science, technology, engineering, and math event, at BSU, Bowie, Maryland, March 15, 2023. Project Quesada is an initiative to increase awareness of Air Combat Command’s STEM education and career opportunities among Hispanic Serving Institutions and Minority Serving Institutions. Airmen and Guardians interacted with the BSU students to share their career experiences and answer questions about the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

