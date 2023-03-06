U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Phamninalaya, 317th Recruiting Squadron recruiter, speaks with a Bowie State University student during a Project Quesada science, technology, engineering, and math event, at BSU, Bowie, Maryland, March 15, 2023. Project Quesada is an initiative to increase awareness of Air Combat Command’s STEM education and career opportunities among Hispanic Serving Institutions and Minority Serving Institutions. The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing partnered with local recruiters to engage with BSU students to share their career experiences and answer questions about the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

