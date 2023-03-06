Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&I initiative [Image 2 of 4]

    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&amp;I initiative

    BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyskanay Schofiled, Headquarters Air Force AT6 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility senior enlisted leader, speaks with a Bowie State University student during a Project Quesada science, technology, engineering, and math event, at BSU, Bowie, Maryland, March 15, 2023. Project Quesada is an initiative to increase awareness of Air Combat Command’s STEM education and career opportunities among Hispanic Serving Institutions and Minority Serving Institutions. The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing partnered with local recruiters to engage with BSU students to share their career experiences and answer questions about the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7684620
    VIRIN: 230315-F-FV476-1028
    Resolution: 4786x3419
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BOWIE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&I initiative [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&amp;I initiative
    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&amp;I initiative
    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&amp;I initiative
    Project Quesada: 70th ISRW Airmen visit BSU for D&amp;I initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    BSU
    USAF
    70th ISRW
    16th AF
    Project Quesada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT