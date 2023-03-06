Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE brings engineering to Eastern North Carolina classrooms [Image 1 of 3]

    FRCE brings engineering to Eastern North Carolina classrooms

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Students at Tucker Creek Middle School take part in an engineering design challenge during a visit by engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). The visit was part of the depot’s National Engineers Week outreach efforts, which saw FRCE engineers visiting four elementary schools, 18 middle schools and four high schools in Eastern North Carolina and engaging with more than 2,700 area students. (Fleet Readiness Center East Photo)

    This work, FRCE brings engineering to Eastern North Carolina classrooms [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

