FRCE brings engineering to Eastern North Carolina classrooms

Students at Tucker Creek Middle School take part in an engineering design challenge during a visit by engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE). The visit was part of the depot’s National Engineers Week outreach efforts, which saw FRCE engineers visiting four elementary schools, 18 middle schools and four high schools in Eastern North Carolina and engaging with more than 2,700 area students. (Fleet Readiness Center East Photo)

