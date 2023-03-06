Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, receives a brief from Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Timothy Baker, from Laurel, Maryland, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, in the ship’s jet shop, March 15, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer A. Newsome)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Dwyer tour [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Admiral
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

