Vice Adm. Dwyer

Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, eats breakfast with Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 15, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

