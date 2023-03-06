Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, eats breakfast with Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), March 15, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 09:14
    This work, Vice Adm. Dwyer [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

