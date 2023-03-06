Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFI Symposium SEL panel [Image 6 of 7]

    TFI Symposium SEL panel

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve, speak during a panel discussion at the Department of the Air Force Total Force Integration Symposium on Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 08:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
