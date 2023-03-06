TFI Symposium SEL panel

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López, left, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve, speak during a panel discussion at the Department of the Air Force Total Force Integration Symposium on Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US