    Volunteers from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in beach clean up [Image 1 of 6]

    Volunteers from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in beach clean up

    GREECE

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230313-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a community outreach event in Chania, Crete, March 13, 2023. The volunteers collected trash from Kladisos Beach and a nearby park to help preserve the scenic environment. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    U.S. Embassy Athens
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central

