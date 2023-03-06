Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230314-N-YC555-0028 [Image 8 of 10]

    230314-N-YC555-0028

    BAHRAIN

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Mark Mosher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    230314-N-YC555-0028 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Members of a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain security react team conduct an active shooter drill as part of the Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) evaluation. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark Mosher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 7684108
    VIRIN: 230314-N-YC555-0028
    Resolution: 2794x1996
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230314-N-YC555-0028 [Image 10 of 10], by Mark Mosher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230314-N-YC555-0002
    230314-N-YC555-0083
    230314-N-YC555-0005
    230314-N-YC555-0068
    230314-N-FB203-0033
    230314-N-FB203-0081
    230314-N-FB203-0198
    230314-N-YC555-0028
    230314-N-FB203-0148
    230314-N-FB203-0133

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Assessment for Readiness and Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT