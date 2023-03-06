230314-N-FB203-0081 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Members of a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain security react team conduct an active shooter drill as part of the Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) evaluation. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

