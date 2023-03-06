230314-N-FB203-0033 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Members of a Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain security react team and local host national first responders conduct an active shooter drill as part of the Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) evaluation. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

