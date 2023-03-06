AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, March 12, 2023. The short-notice, non-stop deployment underscores the U.S., and coalition force’s commitment to their regional partners, while validating the ability to rapidly deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

