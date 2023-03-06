AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, March 12, 2023. The bomber deployment showcases the U.S. and partner nation commitment to regional security and demonstrates the capabilities of a short-notice, rapid deployment of assets. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of carrying a 70,000 pound payload and flying long distances without refuel, providing the U.S., coalition and partner forces with global strike capability to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.’s ability to address the global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

