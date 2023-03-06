Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR [Image 2 of 5]

    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, March 12, 2023. The bomber deployment showcases the U.S. and partner nation commitment to regional security and demonstrates the capabilities of a short-notice, rapid deployment of assets. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of carrying a 70,000 pound payload and flying long distances without refuel, providing the U.S., coalition and partner forces with global strike capability to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.’s ability to address the global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7684094
    VIRIN: 230312-F-IO516-0081
    Resolution: 5328x3806
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR
    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR
    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR
    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR
    AFCENT, partner nations escort B-52 Stratofortress through AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    1 CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Stratofortress
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT