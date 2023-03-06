U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters perform in Red Bluff

230315-N-PG545-1001, Red Bluff, California (March 15, 2023) Veterans stand to be recognized during a U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters concert at the State Theater in Red Bluff. the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters at the State Theater in Red Bluff. The Sea Chanters performed 19 concerts over 22 days, covering 2800 ground miles throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona during their 2023 national tour.



National tours allow the band to connect with communities in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis, and to honor those who have served and continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

