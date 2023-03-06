Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West [Image 10 of 11]

    ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 10, 2023)— Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Johnathan Divietro, a native of Elkhart, Indiana, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) weapons handling division, unbolts a lifting adapter from a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile on Naval Base Guam, Jan 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 00:52
    Photo ID: 7683936
    VIRIN: 230110-N-MH959-2310
    Resolution: 6655x4437
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    Missile
    Tomahawk
    Key West
    ESL

