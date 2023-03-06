ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 10, 2023)-- Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land’s (AS 39) weapons handling division offload a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan 10. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

