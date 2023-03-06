NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 6, 2023)- Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) remove a UGM-84 anti-ship Harpoon missile from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 6. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 00:52 Photo ID: 7683931 VIRIN: 230106-N-YU102-1225 Resolution: 6226x4151 Size: 1.61 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West [Image 11 of 11], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.