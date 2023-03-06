NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 6, 2023) - Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Johnathan Divietro, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), conducts maintenance on a Mark 48 torpedo in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 6. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 00:52 Photo ID: 7683930 VIRIN: 230106-N-YU102-1131 Resolution: 4599x3066 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West [Image 11 of 11], by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.