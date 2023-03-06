Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Removes Mark 48 Torpedoes from Key West [Image 2 of 11]

    GUAM

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Luke Wilson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 6, 2023) - Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Johnathan Divietro, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), helps remove a Mark 48 torpedo from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) in Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Jan. 6. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 00:51
    Photo ID: 7683928
    VIRIN: 230106-N-YU102-1106
    Resolution: 5562x3708
    Size: 935.11 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

