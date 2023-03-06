PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) – An Aerosonde unmanned aerial system (UAS) assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches from the ship’s flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7683831
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-UA460-0380
|Resolution:
|6004x3962
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
