U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kiernan Reagan, a paratrooper the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” lands on Malemute Drop Zone after jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during joint airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2023. The aircrew and aircraft were assigned to 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 2/11 IBCT (A) is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. Reagan is from Marcellus, N.Y. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7683741
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-HY271-0323
|Resolution:
|4277x2851
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MARCELLUS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen provide air support for joint airborne training in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT