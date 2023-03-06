Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen provide air support for joint airborne training in Alaska [Image 8 of 9]

    Yokota Airmen provide air support for joint airborne training in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers from across the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during joint airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2023. The aircrew and aircraft were assigned to 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 2/11 IBCT (A) is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:47
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen provide air support for joint airborne training in Alaska [Image 9 of 9], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

