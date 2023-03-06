Yokota Airmen provide air support for joint airborne training in Alaska

U.S. Army paratroopers from across the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during joint airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2023. The aircrew and aircraft were assigned to 374th Airlift Wing out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. The 2/11 IBCT (A) is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide and are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP