    ASC command team visits 403rd AFSB in South Korea [Image 3 of 4]

    ASC command team visits 403rd AFSB in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, conducts a leader professional development session with Army Field Support Brigade, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea and Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu key leaders at Camp Carroll’s Grill 303 Warrior Restaurant, March 1.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

