Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents an ASC coin to Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson III, commanding general, Eighth Army and chief of staff, Combined Forces Command, following their office call at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 1.
ASC command team visits 403rd AFSB in South Korea
