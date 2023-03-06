EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

Marissa Bomboy, a public health specialist from the 140th Wing, took part in an active shooter exercise and received simulated medical attention on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Mar. 15th, 2023. The active shooter exercise tested the base capabilities to respond during a critical situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Location: AURORA, CO, US