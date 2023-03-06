Staff Sgt. Bailey Lyons, a member from the 140th Wing Commander Support Staff, during an exercise, receives medical care from the Sable Altura Fire Rescue team on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Mar. 15th, 2023. Our first responders exercised their experience on how to react to and effectively execute their ability to respond to an active shooter situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7683640
|VIRIN:
|230315-X-UC044-1909
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|458.71 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT