    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE [Image 2 of 3]

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Staff Sgt. Bailey Lyons, a member from the 140th Wing Commander Support Staff, during an exercise, receives medical care from the Sable Altura Fire Rescue team on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Mar. 15th, 2023. Our first responders exercised their experience on how to react to and effectively execute their ability to respond to an active shooter situation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    firefighter
    paramedic
    mission readiness
    security forces
    exercise
    Active shooter exercise

