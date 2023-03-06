Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE [Image 1 of 3]

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Defenders from the 460th Security Forces Squadron, as part of a simulated exercise, take down an active shooter, on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Mar. 15th, 2023. Defenders assessed the scene, detained the assailant, and consoled victims until paramedics arrived at the scene. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    security forces
    exercise
    mission
    firefighters
    Active shooter exercise
    paramedics

