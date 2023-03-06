1st Supply Bn conducts a 6-mile hike

U.S. Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a 6-mile battalion hike on Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 15, 2023. The hike was held to boost morale, camaraderie, and increase combat conditioning throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

