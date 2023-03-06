Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Supply Bn conducts a 6-mile hike [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Supply Bn conducts a 6-mile hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a 6-mile battalion hike on Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 15, 2023. The hike was held to boost morale, camaraderie, and increase combat conditioning throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

