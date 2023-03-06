CLB-1 Marines receive awards for saving life

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze, commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, awards Cpl. Christopher J. Parris, a motor transport operator, with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 10, 2023. Parris was awarded for directing his Marines through a series of tasks to support lifesaving actions while he personally provided multiple rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

