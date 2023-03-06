CLB-1 Marines receive awards for saving life

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher J. Parris, and Lance Cpl. Elijah Serrano, both motor transport operators, with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, are recognized by their company after being awarded on Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 10, 2023. Parris and Serrano were awarded for providing a series of tasks to support lifesaving actions while he personally provided multiple rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

