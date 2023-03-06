Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-1 Marines receive awards for saving life [Image 3 of 5]

    CLB-1 Marines receive awards for saving life

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher J. Parris, and Lance Cpl. Elijah Serrano, both motor transport operators, with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, are recognized by their company after being awarded on Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 10, 2023. Parris and Serrano were awarded for providing a series of tasks to support lifesaving actions while he personally provided multiple rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 7683619
    VIRIN: 230310-M-AI445-1055
    Resolution: 6490x4327
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-1 Marines receive awards for saving life [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    awards
    1st MLG
    CLB-1

