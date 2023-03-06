U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shop during a Post Exchange (PX) call at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 15, 2023. Recruits are allowed to go to the PX to buy necessary toiletries and supplies during their time at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7683486
|VIRIN:
|230315-M-GO078-1076
|Resolution:
|4746x3166
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company PX and Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
