A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his weekly haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 15, 2023. Recruits receive haircuts weekly during their time at MCRD San Diego in order to maintain a uniform appearance and promote good hygiene throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7683485 VIRIN: 230315-M-GO078-1035 Resolution: 6027x4020 Size: 16.81 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company PX and Haircuts [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.