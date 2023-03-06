Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company PX and Haircuts [Image 5 of 8]

    Fox Company PX and Haircuts

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his weekly haircut at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, March 15, 2023. Recruits receive haircuts weekly during their time at MCRD San Diego in order to maintain a uniform appearance and promote good hygiene throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

