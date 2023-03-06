Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 9 of 9]

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour the air traffic control tower at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 9, 2023. The tour connected the Junior Ambassadors with Airmen of LRAFB and the role the base plays in their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7683480
    VIRIN: 230309-F-EW167-1103
    Resolution: 4754x3170
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRAFB
    Herk Nation

