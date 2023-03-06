Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight assist a Sherwood Junior Ambassador in getting into a bomb suit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 9, 2023. During their time at LRAFB, the Junior Ambassadors also toured the HERKWERX Innovation Lab and the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

