Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 8 of 9]

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight assist a Sherwood Junior Ambassador in getting into a bomb suit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 9, 2023. During their time at LRAFB, the Junior Ambassadors also toured the HERKWERX Innovation Lab and the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:35
    Photo ID: 7683479
    VIRIN: 230309-F-EW167-1079
    Resolution: 6001x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB
    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRAFB
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT