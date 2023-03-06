Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warthog on display at MacDill [Image 2 of 3]

    Warthog on display at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana, is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 15, 2023. The A-10C is a twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    Warthog
    Air Force

